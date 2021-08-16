Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Mercury continues to rise, relief only towards weekend
gurugram news

Mercury continues to rise, relief only towards weekend

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 11:51 PM IST
Even as the temperature in the city continues to rise, relief from the heat is likely only towards the weekend, officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

According to the weekly forecast of the IMD, one or two spells of rain or thundershowers is likely on Friday. Till then, the city will witness partly cloudy sky. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is likely to remain around 33-37 degrees Celsius (°C) and the minimum temperature is likely to remain around 25°C.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said, “Delhi-NCR is witnessing a break monsoon condition as the monsoon trough has shifted to the foothills. Rain activity is expected in the region from August 20. Rain is likely to continue for a few days after that, but it will mostly be light to moderate activity. With rain, a drop in temperature is likely with maximum temperature to be around 31°C.”

On Monday, the mercury touched 37.2°C, which was three degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6°C. The humidity level at the end of the day was recorded to be 65%.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the city has been in the satisfactory zone for four consecutive days. On Monday, Gurugram reported an air quality index (AQI) 91 in the satisfactory category. The last time the air quality had dipped was on last Thursday when AQI of 106, in moderate category, was recorded.

Over the next five days, air quality in Delhi-NCR is likely to remain largely in the moderate category, according to the weather bulletin issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. The air quality can improve between August 20-22, according to the bulletin.

