Mercury soars to 38.7°C, to rise further

The maximum temperature in the city touched a season-high of 38.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which was six degrees Celsius above normal and a sharp spike from 35.9 degrees recorded the day before. As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weekly forecast, the temperature is likely to soar further on Monday and touch 39 degrees Celsius.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 17.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday. According to the IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Monday. A clear sky will also prevail on Monday, as per the forecast.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said that while the temperature is likely to rise till Monday, it will dip again from March 30 (Tuesday) on account of strong winds. As per the IMD’s official bulletin, dust-raising strong surface winds (with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph) are likely over Haryana between March 30 and April 1.

The city’s air quality entered the poor zone on Sunday, with the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) bulletin recording a value of 214. The air quality worsened from Saturday’s AQI reading of 183 that was in the moderate category. Experts attributed the deterioration in air quality to slower wind speeds that were not effective in the dispersion of pollutants.

The concentration of ultrafine particulate matter having a diameter of 2.5 microns or less (PM 2.5), the city’s primary pollutant, was 204.02 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) on Sunday, as per the CPCB’s air quality monitor at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11. At the official monitor in Sector 51, the PM 2.5 concentration stood at 276.92µg/m³ on Sunday.

According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality over Delhi-NCR is likely to remain in the moderate to the poor category on Monday. The air quality is likely to be in the moderate category on Tuesday and subsequently, the air quality is likely to remain in the moderate to poor category over the next five days.