Gurugram MP and union minister of state Rao Inderjit Singh on Friday sought an immediate vigilance inquiry into alleged negligence by the irrigation department in maintaining stormwater drains in Gurugram, which has led to persistent waterlogging in the city.

In his letter, Rao named a retired senior irrigation department employee, alleging that no action was taken to clean the stormwater drains or clear encroachments during his tenure.

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In his letter, Rao named a retired senior irrigation department employee, alleging that no action was taken to clean the stormwater drains or clear encroachments during his tenure.

In the letter written to Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on September 8, the Gurugram MP said he had held a meeting with officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and other departments on September 2 following the waterlogging.

He said the officials informed him that the irrigation department was responsible for keeping Gurugram’s stormwater drains and drainage routes free from encroachments.

The Gurugram MP alleged that during the irrigation official’s tenure, the department had issued hundreds of notices to builders under the Canal and Drainage Act over the past seven years, but no encroachments were removed. He also alleged that the official suppressed the matter.

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{{^usCountry}} The minister also alleged that the irrigation department had spent no budget on drain cleaning during the past seven years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister also alleged that the irrigation department had spent no budget on drain cleaning during the past seven years. {{/usCountry}}

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When reached, the retired superintending engineer said, “I headed the Gurugram irrigation department construction circle, which was responsible for maintaining the water channel to provide drinking water. The maintenance and operation of stormwater drains has traditionally remained in the domain of HSVP, MCG and GMDA. They have never been under my domain.”