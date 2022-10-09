Minor detained for raping 4-year-old girl in Gurugram’s Sector 52

Police detained a teenage boy on Friday for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in Sector 52, police said on Saturday. According to cops, the incident took place on Tuesday evening when the girl was playing outside her house. The boy, aged 15, picked up the girl and took her to his room in the neighbourhood where he allegedly raped her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanjeev Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), said the boy was produced before the Gurugram Juvenile Justice Board on Saturday and forwarded to a remand home in Faridabad. According to police, the girl’s mother returned home late on Tuesday and found her daughter in pain. “The child somehow told her about the assault after which she was rushed to a hospital for treatment. She is still receiving treatment at the facility,” a police officer privy to the case said.

The victim’s mother approached the police on Wednesday and submitted a complaint following which an FIR under section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at Sector 53 police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Man arrested for raping minor girl in Sector 36

In a related incident, a 45-year-old man was arrested from a village in Sector 36 on Friday night for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl thrice in the last two months. The minor girl and her mother cleaned and ironed clothes for a living and the suspect was their neighbour, police said.

Inspector Devinder Singh, station house officer, Sector 37 police station, said that the girl and her mother approached the police on Friday after which an FIR under section 6 of POCSO Act was registered against the suspect. “The mother was not at home for almost two months during which the girl was handling all the work,” he said.

The SHO informed that the suspect called her to his room to hand over clothes and held her captive. “He raped her two more times while her mother was away. She told her mother about the ordeal after she returned home,” he said. The minor’s statement was recorded before a judicial magistrate under section 164 (recording of confessions and statements) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc), the SHO added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}