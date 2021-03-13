Mixed response to budget from city-based industrialists

Factory owners and city-based industrial associations gave a mixed response to the budget presented by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday that primarily focussed on agriculture and health.

Businessmen running small and medium enterprises, in particular, said that they expected more relief measures from the government to meet the challenges posed by Covid-19 and the pandemic-induced slowdown. However, those running larger and organised industries, viewed the budget proposals with a focus on infrastructure as positive.

JN Mangla, president, Gurgaon Industrial Association, said that although the budget addressed macro issues, city-based entrepreneurs wanted measures for small and medium units, which was missing. “We had expected measures to augment infrastructure for the industry in non-conforming areas — budgetary support to fight pollution, subsidy for machinery upgradation, ease of finance and few tax sops. The focus on infrastructure is positive but more needs to be done for the entrepreneurs,” he said.

Industry leaders also said that they were expecting special provisions for small scale industry, budget for Gurugram Metro extension and improvement in public transport in the city, but there was not much in the budget on these aspects.

“We have been demanding that backward industrial areas should be declared tax-free zones like Himachal and Uttarakhand. If it is implemented, then there will be better avenues of employment in these areas and Investors will be motivated to come to our state. There is also a strong need for an industrial peacekeeping force to maintain better labour relations,” said HP Yadav, president, NCR Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Manesar-based industrialists said that the government should implement the promises made in the budget. “The promises made in the budget are good but these should be implemented so that benefits reach both employees and employers,” said Pawan Yadav, the president of the IMT Industrial Association.

Rajiv Gandhi, chairman, CII Haryana State Council, said the government’s decision to introduce a scheme to settling longstanding disputes, related to taxation, transport taxes, mining dues, dues payable to HSIIDC, HSVP, HSAMB and stamp duty payable, was a positive initiative and will provide a big relief to the industry.