Month-long sculpting fest at Sultanpur National Park

The Haryana government will organise a 30-day sculpting event at the Sultanpur National Park with the aim to promote sculpting forms practised across the country and the world, district officials said on Tuesday.

Officials said the sculptures will mainly depict those birds that are already there at the park to create awareness among the visitors. (HT Archive)

Officials said that the event, named “Khag Sang Tarash Prasang 2023”, is expected to start in the last week of October which will witness the participation of globally renowned sculptors. Officials added that the sculptures made during the mega event will be permanently installed at the park with an aim to beautify the facility. The exact number of participants is yet to be confirmed, officials said.

Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav said that the artists will demonstrate their artwork before visitors and will also explain the history of their respective artforms.

“It will promote the sculpting artforms, tourism and awareness about birds and animal among the public. Haryana government’s cultural department is organising this event in which even international level sculptors are expected to attend,” he said, adding that the entire event will serve as a camp for the participating sculptors to share their knowledge.

He added that necessary raw materials will also be provided to the artists without any charges.

“These sculptures will mainly depict those birds that are already there at the park to create awareness among the visitors,” Yadav said.

