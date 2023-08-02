Monu Manesar claims conspiracy, says had nothing to do with Haryana violence

Mohit Yadav, 28, better known as Monu Manesar, who was named (along with 21 others) in a police case in connection with the February abduction and killing of two cattle traders in Rajasthan, on Wednesday said he was not present during Monday’s religious procession at Nuh in Haryana that led to communal violence across the state, leaving at least six people dead.

The communal clashes are believed to have been triggered by three videos released on social media — two by Monu Manesar (pictured) and another by fellow cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi — between Sunday and Monday. (HT Photo)

The communal clashes are believed to have been triggered by three videos released on social media — two by Monu Manesar and another by fellow cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi — between Sunday and Monday. In one of the videos, Monu Manesar can be heard announcing that he will reach Nuh to participate in the procession on Monday, and urging people to visit temples in Mewat region in large numbers. A few videos challenging and threatening Monu Manesar also emerged on social media from accounts having Muslim profiles.

Speaking to HT over the phone, Monu Manesar alleged a conspiracy to involve him in the Haryana violence.

“The violence in Haryana is unfortunate, where people from a specific community attacked a procession of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad members. The religious process has been an annual event for the last three years in the Mewat region of Haryana. This is a conspiracy against me by cow smugglers —that they highlighted my name in the Haryana violence,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Haryana home minister Anil Vij, in an interview with HT, said that Monu Manesar is a wanted criminal who is on the run, but questioned whether he could instigate the violence in the state.

“He [Monu Manesar] is a criminal and we will catch him. But how can there be such level of violence just because of a video clip by Monu Manesar who didn’t even take part in the yatra? I have seen one of his video in which he only asked people to participate in the yatra. He never exhorted people to do rioting, turn violent, use sticks or fire bullets. Nowhere is he saying that. But, how can anyone attack a religious yatra in the name of Manesar? There is no justification,” Vij said.

Separately, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar at a press conference in Chandigarh said that the Rajasthan Police were free to act against Monu Manesar. “Rajasthan...registered an FIR [first information report] against...Manesar. We have told them that whatever help is required to look for him will be provided...,” he said.

Khattar also tweeted in Hindi that all those involved in the communal violence will be prosecuted, and the compensation for the damage will be recovered from them.

Speaking to HT, Monu Manesar also distanced himself from the February 16 killing of cattle traders Junaid and Nasir in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi. “I believe that the Rajasthan Police will clear me in the investigation... I have already shared a video on social media platforms saying that I was not involved in the Bhiwadi murders,” he said.

HT reached out to Bharatpur superintendent of police Mridul Kachawa, who said the role of Monu Manesar in the Bhiwadi killings is under investigation, but did not offer further comment.