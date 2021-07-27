More rains predicted even as city receives lower rainfall than Delhi

The city is likely to get heavy rain on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a “yellow alert” and asking authorities to be prepared.

A weather warning bulletin issued by the IMD’s meteorological centre in Chandigarh predicted a “heavy rain with thunderstorm or lightning” at isolated places in Gurugram on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, when 18.6mm of rainfall was recorded, the city witnessed a slight drop in temperature. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius (°C), which was four degrees below the normal and a minimum temperature of 25.4°C, which was one degree below normal. According to the weekly forecast, the minimum temperature in Gurugram over the next three days is likely to be around 25°C, while the maximum temperature will be around 29-31°C.

Meanwhile, despite heavy rain all over Delhi-NCR, rain in Gurugram was comparatively lower. From Monday 8:30am till Tuesday 5:30pm, Palam observatory in Delhi received 127.4mm of rainfall, while in the same period, Gurugram recorded 18.6mm, according to IMD.

“Rain in Gurugram and nearby areas is likely to intensify on Wednesday, as per predictions of heavy rain. We cannot pinpoint any cause for why rainfall recorded in Gurugram is lesser compared to Delhi, but the city is getting sufficient rain,” said an official from IMD Chandigarh.

Independent experts analysing weather patterns, however, said that the difference could be because of the positioning of the part-time observatory of Gurugram.

Navdeep Dahiya, a Rohtak-based meteorologist, said that rainfall distribution on the radar of IMD shows that areas adjoining east Gurugram, like Palam and Ayanagar, have received over 50mm of rainfall, while other parts have received lower rainfall.

“The recently started part-time observatory of IMD is situated in west Gurugram (exact location not disclosed by IMD Chandigarh), so there will be a difference in the rainfall data recorded. As the IMD radar shows, distribution was more near the eastern side. The rainfall data being recorded now is not able to capture the data from the eastern side, which covers areas close to Palam,” said Dahiya.