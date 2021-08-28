Murder spree: Police piecing together evidence

Three days after a 59-year-old retired army subedar, who surrendered to the police after allegedly killing his daughter-in-law and three tenants at his Sector 105 was sent to judicial custody on Friday. Police said they are yet to record the statement of a minor girl, the sole survivor of the killing spree, who is being treated at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

The police also filed and application in a Gurugram local court on Friday seeking permission to record the suspect’s movement to match it with the CCTV footage recovered from the crime spot.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Deepak Saharan said the girl’s statement could help establish the sequence of events that happened on the night of the murders -- August 24. “She must have seen something that night. If anyone else was there she will be the only impartial witness to narrate the crime scene,” he said. On the matching the suspect’s movement in the CCTV footage, he said, “This is an important evidence that can help ensure the suspect does not deny in court that he killed the four people.”

Dr Deepak Mathur, the forensic expert who conducted the autopsies said that they had collected vaginal swabs from the bodies of the two women as they suspected rape. “There was discharge found on both vaginas due to which swabs were sent to a forensic lab in Bhondsi,” he said.

The report is awaited to confirm or rule out sexual assault, said police.

The family members and relatives of the suspect’s daughter-in-law met senior police officers on Friday. “We have assured them of justice and will record the statement of their nine-year-old granddaughter once she is stable,” said Saharan.