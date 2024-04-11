Murder suspect held after 23 years, constable’s finger bitten in raid

A proclaimed offender in a murder case who was on the run for over 23 years was nabbed by a team of the crime branch from Dinokari in Pataudi on Tuesday night, the police said on Thursday, after a clash with his family members — in which a constable’s finger was bitten — and a chase for half a kilometre. The suspect is alleged to have throttled a person, Naresh Kumar, to death and hung his body from a tubewell in Dinokari on February 2, 2001. Since then, he was on the run and a court had declared him a proclaimed offender. (Representational Image)

The suspect, 55-year-old Budhram Singh and his four family members are alleged to have attacked the four-member police team during a raid at his house around 10pm on Tuesday. Singh fled while his family members attacked the police and held them back from chasing him. However, the team managed to free themselves from the family’s clutches and chased Singh, nabbing him in an open field.

Sub-inspectors Ajeet Kumar and Anil Kumar, and constables Dharmender Kumar and Ashok Kumar all suffered injuries in the attack, while Dharmender’s finger was also bitten.

“The family members assaulted us after coming out and damaged the police vehicle,” one of the SIs said in a complaint.

Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police public relations officer, said Singh’s family members were on the run.

On the SI’s complaint, an FIR was registered against all five under sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of his public functions), 224 (resistance or illegal obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), 332 (voluntarily causing harm in order to deter a public servant from doing his duties) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code at Bilaspur police station on Wednesday.