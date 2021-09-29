Murders, suicide: Five bodies found in Palwal residence

Five members of a family, including three minors, were found dead at their residence in Aurangabad village of Palwal district on Wednesday morning. The police are suspecting that the head of the household poisoned and smothered his family members to death, following which he committed suicide.

Police officials said that a family discord could be the reason for the extreme step, but they are probing the matter from all angles. The bodies were sent for an autopsy in the evening, the results of which are awaited.

According to an initial probe, the head of the family, Naresh Kumar, either gave poison to his wife, Arti, and their seven-year-old daughter, 11-year-old son and a nine-year-old niece who lived with them, or served them sleeping tablets and later smothered them to death with a pillow, the police said, following which Kumar allegedly hanged himself.

The police said that all bodies were found in the same room and there was no suicide note recovered from the spot.

A case has been registered against Kumar on a complaint filed by his father and the matter is being probed, the police said.

Sajjan Singh, the deputy superintendent of police, Hodal, said that after questioning the family members, they ascertained that Kumar was not under any financial stress and that he had recently returned to the village on Tuesday after a trip to Jhansi. “His father told us that there was no indication of stress or any other issue that was revealed by Kumar. He also interacted with his family normally,” Singh said.

Kumar was a landowner and was engaged in farming, and a few months earlier, he started running a dhaba in collaboration with his in-laws in Jhansi, the police said. “The man smothered them and committed suicide by hanging. It appears family differences were the reason behind taking this extreme step,” Singh said.

The deaths were reported by Kumar’s father, who, according to the police, found the bodies when he went to his son’s house to check on them as there was no movement. The father lives in a separate room in the same compound.

Singh also said that in his complaint to the police, Kumar’s father did not raise suspicions of foul play or conspiracy.

Bhagat Singh, Kumar’s brother, said that they were shocked by the incident as the family did not have any financial burden and there were no issues to indicate any stress or tension.

Residents of Aurangabad who had gathered near the victims’ residence also expressed their surprise over the deaths, and said that a thorough probe should be conducted into the matter.