Nagpur man held for forging 6 crore bank guarantee in Gurugram

A 54-year-old man was arrested by Gurugram police from Mumbai on Friday for allegedly submitting a forged bank guarantee of ₹6 crore to a cereal export firm in Udyog Vihar to obtain large quantities of raw materials, Gurugram police said on Sunday. The bank guarantee was forged by misusing bank seals, along with falsification of documents and signatures, police said, adding that they are probing how the seals were occupied for the forgery. (File Photo)

The suspect, identified as Nimish Mehta, originally from Ramdas Peth in Nagpur, Maharashtra. A team of the Gurugram police’s economic offences wing (EOW) tracked him in Mumbai and brought him to the city on transit remand after arrest. He was produced before a court on Sunday and sent to two-day police remand for interrogation, officials said.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Mehta and his wife own a firm named Krupa Incorporation in Nagpur, which deals in purchasing cereals from the market. “Mehta got to know about the Udyog Vihar-based export firm that deals in custom milling and tailor-made ingredients of cereals, dry fruits, raw and dehydrated spices, oilseeds and other items for export as well as for domestic market supply,” Kumar said.

The export firm is estimated to have supplied raw materials worth ₹6 crore to Mehta, and investigators said his wife is also under the scanner.

“The suspect, with a motive to cheat the firm, contacted its officials, entered into an agreement last year and took supplies for the firm in Nagpur but never made any payment. Finally, the Udyog Vihar firm officials proceeded to claim the bank guarantee when they came to know that the documents were fake,” Kumar added.

Based on a complaint from one of the firm officials, an FIR for cheating and forgery was registered against Mehta at Udyog Vihar police station on September 9 last year, following an inquiry by the EOW which confirmed the allegations, police said.