Naidu in Gurugram: Farming is backbone of our country, culture

There is a need for a continuous dialogue between the farmers and the government, and the interests of the agriculturists should never be mixed with politics, Vice-President (VP) M Venkaiah Naidu said during the launch of a set of works on the life and writings of prominent Haryanvi farmer leader, Sir Chhotu Ram. Naidu credited Ram for major agricultural reforms in the erstwhile province of Punjab.

Referring to Sir Chhotu Ram’s contributions, Naidu said that he was instrumental in making laws that freed farmers from the exploitation of moneylenders, and vicious debt cycle. He also got the mandis formed at the local level so that farmers could set the right price for their produce, Naidu said.

Naidu released five volumes, titled Sir Chhotu Ram: Writings and Speeches, brought out by the Haryana Academy of History and Culture, at the Apparel House in Sector 44.

Addressing a gathering of around 300 people, due to restricted entry, Naidu said there is a need to develop an open market system to stop the exploitation of farmers. “We need to develop an integrated approach towards rural economy to ensure income security for everyone,” he said.

Naidu also said that agriculture in India is not treated as a business, but as the basis of Indian culture and that the government is taking effective steps in the interest of farmers. “Farming is the backbone of Indian economy and if the villages remain underdeveloped, the country cannot progress,” he said.

Naidu also said that Sir Chhotu Ram played a key role in setting up the Bhakra and Nangal dams, which have had a transformative effect on agriculture in this region. He also said that many freedom fighters and great leaders did not get due recognition and called for more efforts to spread their work.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, speaking at the event, said that to realise Sir Chhotu Ram’s dream of upliftment of farmers and poor, the Prime Minister has resolved to make agriculture profitable and make farmers prosperous.

Sir Chhotu Ram’s grandson and former union minister, Birender Singh and former CM Om Prakash Chautala also attended the event.