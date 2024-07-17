Narco dog helps police track down marijuana cache

Gurugram Two arrests were made in separate incidents. (Getty Images)

A suspected drug peddler in Pataudi, who was under police lens for dealing in marijuana, was arrested on Monday, after a member of the police’s canine force, Rocky, sniffed out 2.1 kilograms of the illicit substance from the woman, following which she was duly taken into custody.

Police said she was arrested and an FIR was registered against her at the Pataudi police station.

Rocky, a six-year-old dog of German shepherd breed, was hailed by the police for the bust.

According to the version of events shared by the police, they conducted a rain in Dhara Colony of Pataudi and identified the woman. Rocky duly detected the marijuana she was holding in a white plastic bag, standing in front of her house and attempting to sell it to a customer.

The police identified the woman as Meenakshi Devi, 32, a resident of Pataudi.

Simultaneously, a crime unit team from Manesar apprehended a drug peddler near Rampura village while he was transporting marijuana in his car. The police seized 5.5 kilograms of the illicit substance from his vehicle.

The accused, identified as 28-year-old Pradeep Kumar, a native of Palwa village in Jind district, was arrested and a case was registered against him at the Kherki Daula police station.

Police said these arrests were part of ongoing efforts by the Gurugram police to combat drug trafficking and ensure the safety and security of the community. The use of trained narco dogs like Rocky has proven to be an effective tool in detecting and seizing illegal substances, they said.