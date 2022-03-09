NBCC Green View condomnium finally vacated by occupants

The Gurugram district administration on Tuesday said that the NBCC Green View condominium in Sector 37D, which was declared unsafe due to structural issues on February 17, has been vacated by nearly all occupants.

Department of town and country planning (DTCP) officials said all 60 families living in EWS flats have vacated the apartment complex and only three of the 36 families in the main complex have not left yet on medical grounds.

RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said that NBCC paid ₹40,000 as monthly rent in advance for the next six months to 40 families, and will pay the remaining families in the next two days. “Now only three families remain in the main complex. They will vacate the building on March 12--the delay is due to medical reasons. We have tried our best to help the families and ensured that rent is paid to all of them,” he said.

Bhath said that a team from the enforcement wing inspected the condominium on Tuesday evening. He added that no person will now be allowed to enter the premises as it was declared unsafe by the district administration on February 17. “CCTV cameras will be installed in the complex to monitor it properly. No one will be allowed to enter the site without permission,” he said.

The EWS families have shifted to Apex Society, Corona Optus and ILD, all within 2km of NBCC Green View. The condominium comprises 784 flats in the main complex and 139 EWS flats.

Gururgam deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on February 17 had invoked the National Disaster Management Act 2005 and declared the NBCC Green View condominium unsafe due to structural issues. The developer had asked the complex to be vacated so that a structural audit could be carried out, and steps could be taken to repair the structure, said officials.

