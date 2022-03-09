NBCC Green View condomnium finally vacated by occupants
The Gurugram district administration on Tuesday said that the NBCC Green View condominium in Sector 37D, which was declared unsafe due to structural issues on February 17, has been vacated by nearly all occupants.
Department of town and country planning (DTCP) officials said all 60 families living in EWS flats have vacated the apartment complex and only three of the 36 families in the main complex have not left yet on medical grounds.
RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said that NBCC paid ₹40,000 as monthly rent in advance for the next six months to 40 families, and will pay the remaining families in the next two days. “Now only three families remain in the main complex. They will vacate the building on March 12--the delay is due to medical reasons. We have tried our best to help the families and ensured that rent is paid to all of them,” he said.
Bhath said that a team from the enforcement wing inspected the condominium on Tuesday evening. He added that no person will now be allowed to enter the premises as it was declared unsafe by the district administration on February 17. “CCTV cameras will be installed in the complex to monitor it properly. No one will be allowed to enter the site without permission,” he said.
The EWS families have shifted to Apex Society, Corona Optus and ILD, all within 2km of NBCC Green View. The condominium comprises 784 flats in the main complex and 139 EWS flats.
Gururgam deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on February 17 had invoked the National Disaster Management Act 2005 and declared the NBCC Green View condominium unsafe due to structural issues. The developer had asked the complex to be vacated so that a structural audit could be carried out, and steps could be taken to repair the structure, said officials.
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
India pacer S Sreesanth announces retirement
Fast bowler S Sreesanth, who represented India in 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is, has announced his retirement.
Study: Medium chain fatty acid can someday help in treating heart attacks
"Heart attacks are still a leading cause of death worldwide, that often come with devastating complications," said Zhong Wang, Ph.D., an associate professor of cardiac surgery at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center, who is the senior author of the study.
Covid side-effects in women: Why women suffer longer than men; expert take
According to certain studies, while the Covid symptoms largely remain the same for men and women to begin with, the latter faced more extensive ones post the disease which also take a little more time to recover as compared to men. As per a Lancet article published in November 2020, while globally Covid-19 case fatality rates are higher among men than women, in a few countries, such as India, fatality rate is higher in women.
Chernobyl power cut; Ukraine calls for ceasefire for repair: What we know
Chernobyl nuclear plant power outage: Emergency generators are supplying backup power to the plant but they have fuel for 48 hours and by that time the connection needs to be restored, Ukraine says.