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NEET-UG held smoothly across 18 centres in Gurugram, officials say

6,624 of 6,875 candidates appeared; Section 163 enforced, DC inspected centres, traffic and security arrangements in place

Published on: May 04, 2026 06:50 am IST
By Mihika Shah
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Gurugram witnessed smooth conduct of the NEET-UG examination on Sunday, with 18 centres set up across Gurugram for the test held from 2 PM to 5 PM, officials said.

Entry from 11am; strict NTA norms enforced, with police deployment and control room set up to manage exam operations. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Out of 6,875 registered candidates, 6,624 appeared, while 251 remained absent. The centres were located in sectors 4/7, 9, 14, 38 and 43, among others, ensuring wide coverage. Entry was allowed between 11 AM and 1:30 PM, and the exam began at 2 PM as per guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Deputy commissioner (DC) Uttam Singh inspected centres in sectors 4/7 and Bhondsi and reviewed arrangements. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was enforced across the district to regulate movement around centres and ensure fair conduct. Under this, people were prohibited within a 200-metre radius of exam centres.

As per NTA norms, candidates were allowed to carry only documents and a transparent water bottle inside the halls. “Comprehensive traffic management and adequate parking arrangements were ensured outside the centres, enabling candidates to reach their venues on time without any inconvenience. With strict enforcement across the district, the examination was conducted in a peaceful manner,” said Singh.

 
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