Neighbours assault woman for feeding stray dogs in Chakkarpur

At least five persons were booked for allegedly abusing, molesting and assaulting a 40-year-old woman in Chakkarpur while she was feeding stray dogs in the area on Saturday morning. Police said they have identified the suspects from CCTV footage and they will be arrested soon, said police.

Police said that they have registered a case under sections 147 (riot), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 323 (assault), 354(assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimation). (Representational Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the woman lives in a rented accommodation in Chakkarpur since the past 16 years.

The woman said she has been feeding strays in the area for the past many years but some of her neighbours recently started objecting to it.

On Saturday, around 8.45am, she was standing near her house and feeding the dogs when her neighbours allegedly cornered her. They allegedly started abusing her, saying the strays defecate in the area. “The men started assaulting me when I asked them to mend their ways. They caught hold of me and touched me inappropriately,” the woman said.

She said she was pushed and fell on the road. Seeing her lying on the road, her son, younger sister and brother came for her rescue but the suspects assaulted them too. “I called the police control room after which a police team reached the spot and recorded my statement,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pawan Kumar, station house officer of Sector 29 police station, said that they have registered a case under sections 147 (riot), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 323 (assault), 354(assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 29 police station.

“We have identified one person and are scanning CCTV footage to identify the others. The suspects will be arrested soon,” he said.

Kumar said they have got the victim’s medical examination conducted and she was discharged after first aid.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON