Woman rescues infant dumped in Gurugram’s Sector 10

A newborn girl was found dumped amid garbage in an empty plot in Sector 10’s Saraswati enclave, Gurugram police said on Friday.

Investigators said the infant seemed to be just a few hours old. (Image for representation)

Police said that a woman, identified as Ankita Soni, spotted the infant at about 2pm on April 25 when she was returning home.

Soni said that the infant was wrapped in plastic. “I saw movement in the sheet and found an infant inside. I immediately picked her up and took her to a friend’s home where we bathed her. Later, we rushed her to the government hospital in Sector 10,” she said, adding they also alerted police.

Police said the infant was discharged from the hospital on May 4, following which she was shifted to a care home for abandoned children in Faridabad’s Sector 39.

Police said the woman tried to trace those who abandoned the infant girl for a while. She left Gurugram for some work and submitted a complaint on Thursday upon her return.

An FIR against unidentified suspects was registered under Section 317 (abandonment of child under 12 years by parent) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 10 police station on Thursday, said police.

“Attempts are on to trace the parents,” said Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police.