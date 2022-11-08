Newly elected sarpanch held for booth capturing in Nuh after video surfaces on social media

The newly elected woman sarpanch (village chief) of Manota village in Nuh was arrested on Monday on charges of booth capturing and fleeing with an EVM during the panchayat elections held on November 2, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nuh police, on November 3, registered seven cases against over a 100 persons in connection with the violence and attempts to capture booths on voting day. Violence was also reported from Siswan Jatka, Chanddaka, Meoli, Ghagas, Bulbul Heri, Gokulpur and Bisru villages, said police.

The sarpanch, identified as Rashida (single name only), was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody on Monday.

Police said a video was recently widely shared on social media in which Rashida was purportedly seen fleeing with the EVM from a polling booth Manota village in Pinnagwan block following which a probe was launched and she was arrested, said police.

Apart from this incident, mobs also attacked polling stations 77 and 78 in the village and fled with the EVMs, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ajay Kumar, deputy commissioner, Nuh, said re-polling was held in two booths in Manota village following the violence and booth capturing.

When results were declared on November 4, Rashida won by 160 votes. While Rashida and her supporters were still celebrating the victory, videos of her purportedly fleeing with an EVM surfaced on social media and was widely shared, said police.

Varun Singla, superintendent of police, Nuh, said they initially registered cases against unidentified persons, but a thorough investigation revealed the involvement of the newly elected sarpanch. “We have arrested her and probe has been launched to identify the others,” he said.

A 16-year-old boy was killed and at least two dozen individuals were seriously injured after clashes broke out between rival groups in Nuh during the panchayat elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Polling was held to elect panches and sarpanches (members and village chiefs) in nine Haryana districts in the first phase of the three-phase panchayat elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON