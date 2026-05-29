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NHAI clears 58-crore repair plan for 30-year-old sewage pipeline beneath Sohna Road stretch

NHAI has approved a ₹58-crore repair for the 30-year-old sewage pipeline under Sohna Road, following multiple cave-ins. Repairs start soon.

Published on: May 29, 2026 04:02 AM IST
By Abhishek Behl
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Gurugram: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has approved the repair of the 30-year-old master sewage pipeline running underneath the Sohna Road’s Rajiv Chowk-Sheeshpal Vihar stretch, officials said.

NHAI officials said that a tender for the ₹58-crore Cured In Place Pipe (CIPP) project will be floated within the next three months. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)
NHAI officials said that a tender for the ₹58-crore Cured In Place Pipe (CIPP) project will be floated within the next three months. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

NHAI officials said that a tender for the 58-crore Cured In Place Pipe (CIPP) project will be floated within the next three months.

On May 6, a portion of the stretch near Subash Chowk caved in after the pipeline collapsed, prompting authorities to barricade one of the lanes of the main carriageway. This was the sixth cave-in on the same stretch over the past three years due to the debilitated condition of the sewer line.

Yogesh Tilak, project director, NHAI (Rewari PIU) said: “The proposal has been approved. Now we will get the proposed sewer line designed, following which a tender will be floated for the repair. While NHAI will get the line designed, the repair will be carried out under the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA’s) supervision, which will also take over the pipeline once the project completes,” he said, adding that the designing and tendering process can take around three months.

According to GMDA officials, the master pipeline, laid by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) around 30 years ago, has deteriorated in the past three years. The sewer line runs about 20 feet below the highway and carries sewage water from sectors 45 to 51 to the Behrampur sewage treatment plant.

A GMDA official said they have already reviewed the pipeline’s quantity and measurements according to GMDA policy, technical parameters, and the scope of work for strengthening the existing GMDA sewerline. “We have asked the NHAI to ensure the CIPP lining is of the highest quality. Also during the CIPP work, the diversion of sewer should be the responsibility of the contractor,” the official added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

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