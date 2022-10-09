NHAI debars former director from expressway projects for one year

Following an inquiry into the accident on Dwarka Expressway, in which two concrete slabs fell from the flyover in March last year, injuring three workers, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has debarred the former project director of contractor, Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T), from working on NHAI projects for one year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The period for which the former project director will remain debarred is already over as the order was effective till March 28, 2022, and the suspension order was issued with effect from March 28, 2021.

Two other L&T officials, who were suspended by NHAI in March 2021, were issued warnings by the highways authority in an order October 6, but their suspension stands revoked.

On March 28, 2021, two large concrete slabs of around 40 metres each in length, collapsed between pillars 107 and 109 on elevated section of under-construction Dwarka expressway. Three workers were injured in the accident, following which an enquiry committee was formed by the highway authority to probe the matter.

Phases three and four of the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram is being constructed by infrastructure major L&T.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nirman Jambulkar, project director, NHAI, said the action has been taken against the officials of project contractor (L&T) based on the recommendations of the expert committee. “The former project director has been debarred from NHAI/ Morth projects for one year, while two other officers have been issued warnings and kept on the watch-list,” he said.

The order issued by Jambulkar on October 6 said,” Considering the findings of the expert committee formed by NHAI and MORTH, noting the deficiencies of work undertaken by contractor and its staff, leading to the accident at site following orders are issued. RK Mishra is hereby debarred and restricted from being part of any NHAI/MORTH project for a period of one year WEF date of suspension order issued by NHAI on 28/3/2021, assuming he has not been part of any NHAI/MORTH projects till date since 28/3/2021. “

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The highways authority, while issuing a warning to two, who were project managers at the time of the accident, said their suspension has been revoked as they appealed against it.

When asked about the matter, L&T refused comment.

Mishra, the former project director, said he has not received the order yet and would comment only after going through the details.

The 29km Dwarka Expressway is being constructed in four phases, of which the first two phases are in Delhi. The incident took place on a section under the third phase, said officials.

The highway authority has maintained that phases three and four of the Dwarka Expressway in Gururgam will be completed by December this year.

Highway officials familiar with the matter said the two concrete slabs between pillar numbers 107 and 109 were completely damaged along with the launcher used to load the segments on to piers. The top of pier number 108 was also damaged in the collapse.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON