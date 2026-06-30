The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has identified 35 illegal access cuts along the Dwarka Expressway that need to be closed as direct entry onto the main carriageway poses a safety risk to commuters, officials said. NHAI officials said secretary, MoRTH, has directed the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the district administration to assist in closing the unauthorised access points on priority.

NHAI identifies 35 illegal access cuts on Dwarka Expressway for closure

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The NHAI official said the matter will be taken up with all stakeholders to finalise a plan for closing the illegal access points. “We will take assistance from the GMDA and district administration to get these cuts closed,” he said, adding that regular patrolling and monitoring will be carried out to ensure no new unauthorised access points are created.

A senior NHAI official said residents and builders had created unauthorised access points along the expressway, resulting in vehicles entering the main carriageway directly and increasing the risk of accidents. “NHAI has installed pedestrian guard rails on both sides of the highway to control such unauthorised access but due to public resistance there are still 35 unauthorised access points, which need to be closed for safety for commuters. There is urgent need to close these illegal access points as these pose serious danger to commuters,” the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} The official added that the issue was raised at a meeting chaired by secretary, MoRTH, V UmaShankar earlier this month, where the GMDA and district administration were directed to expedite the work. “We expect this cuts to be closed soon,” he said. According to a traffic police report, 52 road accidents occurred on the Dwarka Expressway in 2025, resulting in 24 fatalities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official added that the issue was raised at a meeting chaired by secretary, MoRTH, V UmaShankar earlier this month, where the GMDA and district administration were directed to expedite the work. “We expect this cuts to be closed soon,” he said. According to a traffic police report, 52 road accidents occurred on the Dwarka Expressway in 2025, resulting in 24 fatalities. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the illegal access cuts are located near Paras Society, Rajendra Park, Dwarka Colony, SN International School, Mahavir Estate, BPTP Amestoria (Sector 102), a petrol pump, Ocus Medley (Basai Chowk), Vatika Sovereign Park, Ramprastha City, Assotech Blithe, Sangwan Brothers Filling Station, Vatika India Next-2, Elan Miracle Mall, Yogendra Construction, Signature Global Society, IMT Road, Infinity Fuel, India World Mart, Pareena Elite, Bharat Nursery, Sanjeev Automobiles, Shiv Shakti Automobiles, Moonlight Liquor, DLF Corporate Greens, CBR Cafe, AVL 36 Society, Krisumi Society, Max Estate, MVN Mall and Shrihari Gas Station.

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When contacted, a GMDA official said, “The GMDA has completed over 70 percent work of the construction of the service roads on both sides of the Dwarka expressway and now the residents can access the expressway through service road. We will assist the highway authority on closing these cuts on priority as per the directions issued by the higher authorities.” The GMDA is constructing 7.5-metre-wide service roads on both sides of the 27.26-km expressway at a cost of about ₹99 crore. The contract was awarded on March 15, 2024, and officials said the project is 70% complete and is expected to be finished by September, except for stretches requiring land acquisition.