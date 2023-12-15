NHAI to install expansion joint to fix gap on Iffco Chowk flyover

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said on Friday that a longitudinal expansion joint will be installed on the Iffco Chowk parallel flyover, where a gap had appeared between two concrete spans on a 50 feet stretch in November that was then barricaded to prevent any untoward incidents.

Workers of NHAI repair the crack on Iffco Chowk parallel flyover in Gurugram on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Senior NHAI officials said a committee comprising two experts formed to study the matter had submitted its report, which said the gap had changed, but there was no structural deficiency. The official said there was no damage to the slabs, but there was an immediate need to plug the gap through a longitudinal expansion joint.

An HT team that visited the spot on November 20 found that the gap was four to five inches in width through which the traffic movement below the flyover could be clearly seen. The highways authority then barricaded the damaged portion and attempted to repair it using bitumen, but when it did not work out, the authority appointed a two-member expert committee to find a solution.

Read Here | NHAI: Cracks on Gurugram’s Iffco Chowk barricaded off

The 84-metre-long parallel flyover at Iffco Chowk was constructed at a cost of ₹38.73 crore and opened for traffic in February 2019. It was built as part of a larger project to decongest the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway by constructing underpasses and flyovers along Iffco Chowk, Signature Tower intersection and Rajiv Chowk.

When asked about the matter, Mohammad Safi, regional officer of NHAI, said they will lay a longitudinal expansion joint to ensure there is no gap on the structure.

Till the flyover is repaired, NHAI officials said that two of its lanes will remain barricaded. Marshals have also deployed on the stretch throughout the day, they added.

