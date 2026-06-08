The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will begin stricter lane discipline enforcement on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) this week by upgrading automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras across its Haryana stretch, officials said on Saturday. Enforcement via these cameras will come into effect from next week.

NHAI to issue fines for abrupt lane changes on Delhi-Mumbai E-way from next week

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The enhanced ANPR-based traffic monitoring system will automatically issue camera-generated challans for abrupt lane violations along nearly 120 km of the expressway passing through Gurugram, Sohna and Nuh and connecting to Faridabad, officials privy to the matter said.

Officials said the cameras’ software is being upgraded with a new “offence code” to detect sudden lane jumps, a key contributor to high-speed crashes and rear-end collisions on the corridor. “Already, these cameras are equipped with detecting speeding, wrong-side driving and parking-related violations. The latest upgrades will come fully into force within a week,” said PK Kaushik, project director (PD) of NHAI’s project implementation unit in Sohna.

The move follows similar deployments by other PIUs in Dwarka and along the Delhi-Jaipur-Gurugram (NH 48) corridor. In July 2025, district traffic police installed ANPR cameras at 15 high-footfall, violation-prone locations on both expressways to detect 14 types of offences.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The upgraded ANPR network will be integrated with the National Informatics Centre (NIC)-managed transport databases, enabling real-time verification of vehicle registration. Signages, too, will be improved in the coming months at accident-prone spots, warning motorists to avoid sudden lane swaps,” a senior NHAI official said, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The upgraded ANPR network will be integrated with the National Informatics Centre (NIC)-managed transport databases, enabling real-time verification of vehicle registration. Signages, too, will be improved in the coming months at accident-prone spots, warning motorists to avoid sudden lane swaps,” a senior NHAI official said, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

NHAI has also instructed toll plaza staff to sensitise commuters about lane-wise speed limits on the DME. “While 120 kilometres per hour is the maximum speed limit on the third and fourth lanes of the expressway, its second and first lanes allow speeds of up to 100 and 80 km/h, respectively,” the official said.

The revamp coincides with traffic police plans to penalise heavy- and large-commercial goods vehicles for lane violations. Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Prateek Gehlot said he met 25 transporters on Thursday to sensitise drivers and unions, including via WhatsApp groups.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Heavy vehicles are required to ply in the left-most lane on high-speed corridors. Strict action through challans will be taken against drivers tampering with high-security number plates or repeating lane violations,” Gehlot said.

Police said awareness drives at major intersections will continue until Sunday, after which a dedicated challaning drive against HGVs and LGVs will begin.