NHAI to start repair of Delhi-Gurugram e-way service lanes from November

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will start work on repairing service lanes on both sides of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway from Hero Honda Chowk to Narsinghpur, which gets damaged every year after monsoon, owing to waterlogging.

The stretch from Hero Honda Chowk to Kherki Daula is 6km long and has developed several large potholes and bitumen surface has been eroded, making it difficult for commuters to drive on it. (HT Photo)

NHAI officials said they will start work in November and repair the damaged portions and potholes while waiting for the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to build a stormwater drain or lay a pipeline to prevent further waterlogging on this stretch. After that, the NHAI will relay the service lanes afresh, said officials.

“We plan to repair the potholes and the damaged stretches. Once the drain is constructed by GMDA, we will rebuild the road. It is not feasible to relay the road, when it is likely to be dug up again in the next few months for the drain/pipe laying work,” said the senior NHAI official, asking not to be named.

In order to prevent the recurring damage to the road owing to flooding, the NHAI official said the GMDA has proposed to build a 800 metre box drain and road, with a gravity flow towards Badshahpur drain, which will divert the water from Narsinghpur and prevent flooding there.

“The proposal is in the pipeline and we are waiting for the drain/pipeline to be laid at Narsinghpur, which will prevent waterlogging and consequent damage to the road. The water from Badshahpur drain, spills over at Hero Honda Chowk and Narsingpur during monsoon. Also when it rains in excess, the water gets collected on the service lanes highway, which makes it difficult for traffic to move,” he said.

When asked about the matter, a GMDA spokesperson said a proposal to build a drain is under consideration of the authority, and they are looking at the feasibility of the project. “We are looking at different options to construct the drain as this stretch has heavy traffic and is also in a densely populated area. We will work out a solution soon so that waterlogging of this stretch ends,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, traffic police said that they are yet to receive any intimation from NHAI.

“We will make diversion plans once we receive the information from NHAI ,” said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Narendra Vij.

