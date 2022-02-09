Nitin Gadkari to launch several infra projects on Delhi Jaipur highway in March

Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone of several infrastructure projects worth ₹1,000 crore in the first week of March to reduce traffic congestion and accidents on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, said Union minister of state and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh on Wednesday.

“A public rally will be held in the first week of March, which will be addressed by Nitin Gadkari. He will also lay the foundation stone of several infrastructure projects, which will boost road infrastructure in south Haryana,” said Singh.

The project to be launched by Gadkari includes repair and re-carpeting of the main carriageway and service roads between Gurgaon and Jaipur on the Delhi Jaipur highway at an estimated cost of ₹495 crore. The transport minister will also lay the foundation stone of Manesar elevated flyover, Bawal flyover, and Bilaspur flyover, said Singh.

Singh said heavy congestion is witnessed on these stretches and several accidents also occur due to high speed traffic on NH 48.

“I have been taking up the issue of infrastructure augmentation on the Delhi Jaipur highway for quite some time with Gadkari and he has agreed to launch these projects. The construction of the elevated flyovers at these locations and repair of the Delhi Jaipur highway will make travelling smoother and safer for lakhs of commuters. People in south Haryana will also benefit once these projects are completed,” said the MP.

Singh said the site where the rally will be held will be finalised after holding a discussion with highway officials.

Apart from these projects, the Gurugram MP said that the flyover at Kapriwas Chowk and Dharuhera bypass are also part of the larger project to decongest the Delhi Jaipur highway.