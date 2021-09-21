Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / No construction by Indian Oil at Chakkarpur village, Gurugram admin tells NGT
gurugram news

No construction by Indian Oil at Chakkarpur village, Gurugram admin tells NGT

The district administration also said it has not issued any NOC to IOCL for non-forest purposes.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 03:21 PM IST
A logo of Indian Oil Corporation (Used only for representative purpose)

The Gurugram administration has told the National Green Tribunal that there is no construction of any kind by IOCL at Chakkarpur village and it has not issued any NOC to the gas and oil major for non-forest purposes there in violation of law.

The submission was made in a report filed by the Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, who told a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel that the proposed area Khasra No. 611/4 of Chakkarpur village falls under Aravali area and is deemed to be forest land.

"The district administration has not issued any NOC to the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and also that there is no construction of any such kind in the said premises by IOCL. In view of the facts and circumstances stated above it is worthwhile to mention that at present no action seems to be required," the report said.

Noting the contents of the report, the NGT in its September 17 order disposed of the plea saying no further order is necessary at this stage.

RELATED STORIES

The report was submitted in response to a plea filed by Manav Awaaj Trust through its Trustee Abhay Jain against diversion of forest land for non-forest purposes in violation of law.

According to the applicant, the Haryana Government has allotted 1,500 square metres in Khasra no. 611/4 in Village Chakkarpur, Gurugram, to IOCL.

The plea stated that the Forest Department, pointed out to the Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram that the site in question was part of forest and in terms of the decision of the Supreme Court, it cannot be used for non-forest purposes and thus the retail outlet of the IOCL could not be set up on the said site.

In spite of the said stand of the Forest Department, the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, has failed to take the remedial action to enforce the law, the plea alleged. PTI PKS SA

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national green tribunal indian oil corporation limited
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

FIRs recommended against 30 over illegal colony in Sector 69; restoration notices issued to Sai Lane developers

IMD predicts light rain for Gurugram

MCG Ward 34 polls: Wife of late councillor to contest on BJP ticket

Gurugram-Faridabad highway: Nine animal underpasses proposed in Aravallis to reduce road kills
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP