No relief for Gurugram as cloudy skies to add to discomfort next week

There will be no relief from the heat for Gurugram, as the city is likely to get hotter and more sultry with the advent of partly cloudy skies on March 23-24, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD), adding the maximum temperature could hover around 38-39 degrees Celsius (°C) and the minimum temperature around 20°C.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Residents continued to reel under the rising heat on Saturday with the city recording a maximum temperature of 36.8°C--the highest temperature so far this year--and a minimum temperature of 21.3°C. Both the temperatures were seven degrees above normal for this time of year, according to the weather department.

Manmohan Singh, director of the meteorological centre, Chandigarh, a regional centre of IMD, said, “As per the weather model, light rain is likely over some parts of the region. There is light western disturbance activity in the hills, which may cause rain, but for now, the prediction shows that the south Haryana region will witness cloudy skies next week. The days will feel hotter due to humidity as the heat will not be able to escape. The temperatures will continue to rise in this region due to the prolonged dry spell.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A western disturbance refers to an area of “disturbed” or reduced air pressure, moving from the west to the east, carrying with it moisture associated with rainfall, snowfall and fog in northern India.

Meanwhile, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 236, the city recorded “poor” air quality for the second consecutive day on Saturday, showed the 4pm bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On Friday, Gurugram recorded an air quality index of 259. An AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, and 201 and 300 “poor”.

According to the weather bulletin issued by Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality over the national capital territory is likely to remain in the “poor” category on Sunday too. The air quality could improve and hover in the “poor” or “moderate” category on Monday, with PM10 likely to be the predominant pollutant due to increased dust blowing in from Gujarat and west Rajasthan in the next two days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PM10 is suspended coarse particulate matter, either solid or liquid, with a diameter of 10 micrometres (µm) or less.