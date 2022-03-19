Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / NSG commando allegedly kills self outside Manesar house, police say ‘probe on’
gurugram news

NSG commando allegedly kills self outside Manesar house, police say ‘probe on’

A commando of the National Security Guard (NSG) allegedly shot himself outside his residence on the NSG Manesar campus on Friday, police said Saturday
The victim is survived by his wife, a daughter, and a son. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 11:41 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A commando of the National Security Guard (NSG) allegedly shot himself outside his residence on the NSG Manesar campus on Friday, police said Saturday.

Police said the 37-year-old commando was from Rohtak and was deputed to NSG a year ago. One of his cousins said he returned to his residence after celebrating Holi on the campus with his colleagues and seniors on Friday.

“After returning, he again stepped outside because some colleagues called him. He returned around 2pm, took out his licenced pistol, walked out of the house and shot himself,” said the deceased man’s cousin.

Another cousin said the deceased man had also served in Uganda three years ago as part of an Indian army contingent acting as a UN peacekeeping force.

“He is survived by his wife, a daughter, and a son. His wife is in a state of shock... She had to be rushed to a hospital as she fainted multiple times after the incident,” said the second cousin.

Inspector Pankaj Kumar, station house officer of Manesar police station, said that police are conducting an inquiry in the matter. “We did not recover a suicide note,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said police discovered some disputes within the man’s family. “We are probing the case from several angles,” he added.

Despite several attempts, officials of the NSG could not be contacted for a comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP