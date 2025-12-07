Nuh crash: Additional police patrol vehicle deployed on Delhi-Mumbai e-way after couple’s death

Gurugram A senior police official said that the CCTV monitoring centre immediately springs into action even if they spot any vehicle stranded. (Arrange photo)

The Nuh police decided to deploy an additional patrol vehicle to keep a watch on 60 kilometres of a high-speed corridor falling under their jurisdiction, days after a couple from Delhi bled to death in their car following multiple collisions on the stretch in the early hours of Wednesday.

However, senior police officers from Nuh alleged negligence on the part of the National Highways Authority of India’s contractor and its CCTV camera monitoring team, due to which the couple did not get any help despite reportedly being trapped in the vehicle for eight hours.

Lacchi Ram, 42, and his wife, Kusum Lata, 38, died after the grey WagonR they were travelling in from Hindaun in Rajasthan to Delhi hit the rear of a dumper truck and was then hit by a Maruti Ertiga on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway around Tuesday midnight. Investigators said they have ascertained the details of the two vehicles and are in the process of contacting their owners.

A senior police official of the Nuh police said that the CCTV monitoring centre immediately springs into action even if they spot any vehicle stranded. “A crane is immediately dispatched to check if the vehicle has broken down, suffered puncture or has run out of fuel. Help is extended in every possible way. The Tuesday night crash was also captured in the camera; how could those monitoring the screens have missed it and that too for eight hours?” the officer said.

Officials of the NHAI said they are probing the matter and will fix responsibility soon.

PK Kaushik, NHAI project director (Sohna), said an inquiry is going on, and necessary action against the erring persons will be taken once they receive replies to show-cause notices issued to the contractors responsible for manning the stretch of the expressway and the authority’s engineer by Monday.

“Hefty penalty will be imposed on them by Monday afternoon for this severe negligence due to which two precious lives were lost,” he said.

He said that the contractor was responsible for round-the-clock intensive patrol and CCTV monitoring. “It seems they took the responsibilities given to them as per agreement casually,” Kaushik said.

Nuh police officers said that two police vehicles will patrol the stretch between the Hilalpur toll plaza and Jhirka, and that Nuh police superintendent Rajesh Kumar has issued directions in this regard.

The senior police officer cited above said that they are also inquiring about the responsibilities and duration of patrol duty allocated to a police team that was already manning the expressway. “There should be a dedicated police station sanctioned for manning the expressway. A similar police station named KMP Dhulawat (traffic) exists for manning the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Nuh which was sanctioned when NHAI constructed it,” the officer said.