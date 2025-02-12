Menu Explore
Nuh: Man kills wife over dowry, tries to pass it off as robbery

ByDebashish Karmakar
Feb 12, 2025 06:06 AM IST

Based on the victim’s complaint, an FIR was lodged under BNS section 103(1) (murder) at Nagina police station on Tuesday

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Nagina, Nuh, on Tuesday for allegedly strangling his wife to death and fabricating a robbery-murder plot, police said. The suspect, Mohammad Sahun of Patakpur village, had married 22-year-old Sania alias Sana of Uleta village on November 15, 2024.

The charges may be updated to Section 80 (dowry death) as more evidence is gathered with further probes, police said. (File Photo)

According to police, Sahun was unhappy with the dowry received, leading him to kill her on Karhera-Bhadas road on Monday night.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer (PRO) of Nuh police, said Sahun set his motorcycle on fire to mislead investigators before going to Nagina police station to report the supposed robbery. “He cooked up a story that car-borne suspects intercepted him on his way home, attempted a robbery, and strangled his wife when she resisted. He claimed they also torched his motorcycle,” Kumar added. 

Police found inconsistencies in Sahun’s statement but still visited the crime scene, where they recovered Sania’s body and the burnt motorcycle. “After preliminary investigation, it was evident no other suspects were present at the time he mentioned. When both families were questioned, we got crucial clues. Stern interrogation led Sahun to confess that he had killed his wife and staged the robbery,” Kumar added.

On Sania’s family’s complaint, an FIR was lodged under BNS section 103(1) (murder) at Nagina police station on Tuesday. Police said Sahun will be produced in court on Wednesday and taken into remand for further interrogation to determine if he had any accomplices. The charges may be updated to Section 80 (dowry death) as more evidence is gathered with further probes, they added.

