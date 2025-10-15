Nuh school faces heat as teacher ties up, assaults 9-year-old student with metal ruler

A nine-year-old student of a private school in Firozpur Jhirka, Nuh, was allegedly assaulted by a teacher with a metal ruler after being tied up with his uniform tie on the school premises, police said on Tuesday. Officials said the child, a Class 1 student living at the school’s hostel on the premises, was allegedly attacked on Monday morning. The incident came to light later that day when the boy’s uncle and aunt arrived unexpectedly to visit him. (Representational image)

The family members alleged that they were shocked to spot bruises on the boy’s entire body, especially on his cheeks, which appeared to have been caused by repeated blows from a metal ruler.

The minor’s cousin alleged that the teacher restrained the child’s limbs with a necktie, sat on him and then struck him repeatedly with the ruler.

“There was a fight among hostel students over some dispute, and the boy allegedly abused a few of them. The teacher heard him and punished him severely. His cheeks, back, arms, and legs had bruises,” the cousin said, adding that the child had sought help from other staff members to contact his family but was denied access to a phone.

The cousin said the family took the child home and plans to file a police complaint after a medical examination. “The school principal was uncooperative. Instead of taking any action, the principal helped the teacher leave the premises. We will also approach the education department,” he said.

Kishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh Police, said a case will be registered once a written complaint is received. “We are aware of the incident as related posts have circulated on social media,” he added.

An education department official said the school will be issued a notice. “We will inquire what action has been taken against the teacher and conduct an inspection of the school and hostel to ensure adequate and qualified staff are in place to care for students,” the official said.