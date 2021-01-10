Officials of Gurugram, Manesar civic bodies hold meetings with residents
The officials of the municipal corporations of Gurugram and Manesar held two separate meetings with representatives of housing societies, public representatives and prominent persons of areas that have recently been incorporated under the two civic bodies.
The municipal officials and MLAs who attended the meetings assured the residents that basic infrastructure, maintenance of services and similar issues would be taken care of in a better way by the two civic bodies.
Sanjay Singh, MLA from Sohna, said civic development in the new areas would happen in a more planned and coordinated manner under the aegis of the two municipal bodies. “The works related to storm water drainage, sewage, solid waste management will be taken care of more efficiently,” he said.
Vinay Pratap Singh, municipal commissioner, Gurugram and Manesar, said that new areas have been included in a zone-wise manner and officials in different areas have been assigned the work that they need to take up. Singh also informed that as of now, road sweeping machines have been deployed for cleaning the roads.
Madhu Azad, mayor, Gurugram, said that all efforts would be made to expand the services to the people in new areas and serve them better.
Representatives of the RWAs and residents of these areas, who were present in the meeting raised issues pertaining to road infrastructure, street lights, cleaning, maintenance and related issues.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman kills self, family alleges foul play
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers from J&K join protesters at Haryana border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Education department starts helpline for students facing mental distress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teachers in colleges mandated to create e-content due to Covid-19 situation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Slowdown in new Covid cases continues in district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Colleges told to set up centres on environment, road safety
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isolated cold wave conditions to return: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Officials of Gurugram, Manesar civic bodies hold meetings with residents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At least 25 bird carcasses found so far at Tau Devi Biodiversity Park, bird flu suspected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHAI contractor booked for death of a two-wheeler rider
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HSVP revises fees for transfer of property after a decade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Avian influenza test results of wild bird carcasses to be out in two weeks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five members of gang involved in multiple criminal cases arrested from KMP Expressway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 36,000 health care workers to be covered within three days of Covid-19 vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurugram air quality deteriorates due to slow winds, poor ventilation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox