IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Officials of Gurugram, Manesar civic bodies hold meetings with residents
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Officials of Gurugram, Manesar civic bodies hold meetings with residents

The officials of the municipal corporations of Gurugram and Manesar held two separate meetings with representatives of housing societies, public representatives and prominent persons of areas that have recently been incorporated under the two civic bodies
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:16 PM IST

The officials of the municipal corporations of Gurugram and Manesar held two separate meetings with representatives of housing societies, public representatives and prominent persons of areas that have recently been incorporated under the two civic bodies.

The municipal officials and MLAs who attended the meetings assured the residents that basic infrastructure, maintenance of services and similar issues would be taken care of in a better way by the two civic bodies.

Sanjay Singh, MLA from Sohna, said civic development in the new areas would happen in a more planned and coordinated manner under the aegis of the two municipal bodies. “The works related to storm water drainage, sewage, solid waste management will be taken care of more efficiently,” he said.

Vinay Pratap Singh, municipal commissioner, Gurugram and Manesar, said that new areas have been included in a zone-wise manner and officials in different areas have been assigned the work that they need to take up. Singh also informed that as of now, road sweeping machines have been deployed for cleaning the roads.

Madhu Azad, mayor, Gurugram, said that all efforts would be made to expand the services to the people in new areas and serve them better.

Representatives of the RWAs and residents of these areas, who were present in the meeting raised issues pertaining to road infrastructure, street lights, cleaning, maintenance and related issues.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Woman kills self, family alleges foul play

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:18 PM IST
A 30-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at her Basai residence on Friday, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers from J&K join protesters at Haryana border

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:18 PM IST
A group of farmers from Jammu and Kashmir joined the ongoing agitation on the Haryana-Rajasthan border on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Education department starts helpline for students facing mental distress

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:17 PM IST
In an initiative aimed at increasing awareness about mental health issues among college students, the state higher education department has started a distress call centre for psychological aid and support of college students going through emotional stress
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Teachers in colleges mandated to create e-content due to Covid-19 situation

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:17 PM IST
The state higher education department has made it mandatory for all college teachers to create e-content, mainly comprising video lectures, for the current semester and has linked it to their performance evaluations
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Slowdown in new Covid cases continues in district

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:16 PM IST
With 73 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Sunday, the number of daily new infections in Gurugram continues to slow down for the sixth straight week, following a gradual decline from the third wave of cases that began in mid-November
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Colleges told to set up centres on environment, road safety

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:16 PM IST
The higher education department has directed colleges across the state to set up nature and traffic interpretation centres, which shall educate students about issues pertaining to environmental degradation and road safety
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Isolated cold wave conditions to return: IMD

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:16 PM IST
Temperatures in the city are likely to fall by three to five degrees over the next few days, leading to isolated cold wave conditions, as per the officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Officials of Gurugram, Manesar civic bodies hold meetings with residents

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:16 PM IST
The officials of the municipal corporations of Gurugram and Manesar held two separate meetings with representatives of housing societies, public representatives and prominent persons of areas that have recently been incorporated under the two civic bodies
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

At least 25 bird carcasses found so far at Tau Devi Biodiversity Park, bird flu suspected

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:16 PM IST
Carcasses of at least 25 birds have been found at the Tau Devi Biodiversity Park over the past few days, officials of the wildlife department said on Sunday, amid growing concerns over an outbreak of avian influenza virus (AIV)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

NHAI contractor booked for death of a two-wheeler rider

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 11:52 PM IST
The police booked a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) contractor for negligence after a 31-year-old two-wheeler rider died on Gururgam-Delhi Expressway near Ambience Mall on Friday, due to an accident caused by potholes, said the police
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

HSVP revises fees for transfer of property after a decade

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 11:52 PM IST
The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran has revised the fees for transfer of properties after almost a decade
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials cited that due to a high volume of samples at the Regional Disease Diagnostic Lab in Jalandhar, the test results are getting delayed.(Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Officials cited that due to a high volume of samples at the Regional Disease Diagnostic Lab in Jalandhar, the test results are getting delayed.(Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
gurugram news

Avian influenza test results of wild bird carcasses to be out in two weeks

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 02:21 AM IST
Tau Devi Lal Biodiversity park, where carcasses of four crows and one egret were found on Friday morning, will continue to remain open.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Five members of gang involved in multiple criminal cases arrested from KMP Expressway

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 11:51 PM IST
The police on Friday night arrested five members of a gang — who were allegedly involved in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, kidnapping, robbery, assault and smuggling of illegal firearms — from different parts of Haryana and Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Over 36,000 health care workers to be covered within three days of Covid-19 vaccination drive

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 11:51 PM IST
With the Covid-19 vaccination all set to roll-out in the state from January 16 onwards, state health department officials said on Saturday that a total of 36,150 healthcare workers from both public and private health care facilities of Gurugram will get the jab within the first three days
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram air quality deteriorates due to slow winds, poor ventilation

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 11:51 PM IST
The city’s air quality entered the “poor” zone on Saturday with the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) bulletin recording the air quality index (AQI) at 230 — a significant rise from Friday’s AQI reading of 163 in the “moderate” category
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP