One dead, another injured in truck collision on Delhi-Jaipur highway

A 37-year-old truck driver was killed and his passenger critically injured after a trailer truck rammed another truck from behind on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway near Rathiwas in Bilaspur early Monday morning, police said. Rescue teams took nearly two hours to cut open the mangled cabin and extricate the driver’s body from the wreckage. (Getty Images)

The deceased was identified as Ram Singh, 37, while the injured passenger was Mahender Kumar, 42, police said. Both were residents of different areas in Kotputli, Rajasthan. The accident occurred around 5.20am, they added.

Police said Singh was returning home after unloading goods at a cement factory in Sonia Vihar, Delhi, when Kumar, who also worked at a cement factory in the same area, boarded the truck to travel along.

Investigators said the accident took place near an under-construction flyover stretch where a truck moving ahead suddenly applied brakes.

A senior police officer said Singh had little time to react. “There was no reaction time left for Singh, and even after slamming the brakes, his truck ended up ramming the other vehicle in front,” he said.

“The cabin was completely mangled, which had trapped him inside. It took rescue workers and police almost two hours to cut open the cabin and extricate his body,” the officer added.

Police said commuters alerted the control room, following which ambulances rushed Kumar to a private hospital near Bilaspur Chowk. Singh was also taken to the same hospital after being rescued, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the driver of the other truck fled after the collision. “The accident had resulted in a traffic snarl on the carriageway leading towards Jaipur, which was cleared by removing both the heavy vehicles from the spot with the help of cranes,” he said. An FIR was registered at Bilaspur police station.