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One killed, another critically injured in two truck crashes in Gurugram

Police have registered separate FIRs. A canter has been seized in one case, while officers are searching for the driver in the fatal hit-and-run

Published on: Aug 3, 2026, 10:37:50 IST
By Sampurna Panigrahi
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A 44-year-old man was killed and a 24-year-old man sustained critical injuries in two separate truck-related incidents in Gurugram over the past week, police said on Sunday.

One killed, another critically injured in two truck crashes in Gurugram
One killed, another critically injured in two truck crashes in Gurugram

In the latest incident, Deependra Kumar, 44, was killed in a hit-and-run near the Rampura flyover on the Delhi-Jaipur carriageway on Friday night. Police said he was waiting for a bus to Manesar with his wife, Sushma, around 9.55 pm when an unidentified speeding truck hit him, killing him on the spot.

His body was sent to the mortuary in Civil Hospital, Sector 10-A, for an autopsy. Based on Sushma’s written complaint submitted the same day, Kherki Daula police registered an FIR under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said efforts are underway to identify the vehicle and trace the driver.

In the other incident on July 29, Farman, 24, originally from Meerut working as a welder at a private company in Binola, was allegedly hit and dragged for several metres by a speeding truck being driven on the wrong side of the NH-48 service road near Binola while he was walking to a roadside food stall during his lunch break, according to Bilaspur police.

 
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