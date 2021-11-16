One killed in Gurugram as car on wrong side of road rams motorcycle

A 32-year-old employee of an online grocery delivery service was killed after a speeding car being driven on the wrong side of the road allegedly hit his motorcycle on Southern Peripheral Road in Sector 72 on Sunday. The police said the driver of the car fled the spot in his vehicle immediately after the incident. He is yet to be identified and arrested.

Dinkar (known only by his first name), station house officer of Badshahpur police station, said, “The car driver was driving on the wrong side of the road and there was a massive head-on collision between the two vehicles. The man, who was driving, sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.”

According to the police, the collision took place around 12.30am, when Arvind Pandey was on his way to make a delivery in Sector 72 along with his colleague Mehmood Samsad. After the collision, the motorists were flung in the air, hit a stationary truck, and collapsed on the road, said police.

Police said that Pandey was rushed to a private hospital on Sohna Road by his colleagues who reached the spot. The colleagues called an ambulance and informed the police. Samsad was injured and was still undergoing treatment on Monday. The police said the driver of the truck also fled the spot in his vehicle immediately after the incident. He is yet to be identified or arrested.

“We have received a complaint from Samsad, the colleague of the deceased man who was with him at the time of the accident, and have registered a case. The car driver will also be nabbed soon. The man died of excessive bleeding and head injuries,” said Dinkar.

Pandey’s body was handed over to his family after a postmortem examination.

Samsad said that he and Pandey were riding the motorcycle when they met with the accident on SPR. “Pandey became unconscious immediately after falling on the road and was declared dead by the doctors,” he said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Badshahpur police station against the car driver.

Police said Pandey lived in a rented room in Bhondsi and belonged to Uttar Pradesh.