One killed, one injured after car hits motorcycle in Gurugram’s Sector 22

One person died, and another was critically injured when a car collided with the motorcycle they were riding on Gurugram’s Sector 22 main road, police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday.

They said that the incident occurred at 12.30am on Saturday. The police suspect the car was travelling on the wrong side of the road and struck the motorcycle from the front.

Investigators said that the motorcycle rider attempted to avoid the collision by moving sideways towards the footpath but failed and lost balance after colliding sideways with the car. Both motorcycle riders fell on the footpath, their heads striking the hard surface, causing severe injuries.

According to police, a private security guard stationed at gate two J-block in Sector 22 witnessed the accident and alerted the police control room.

A police team arrived on the scene and rushed both riders to a private hospital in Palam Vihar, but doctors declared one of the injured dead.

The deceased was identified as Satyam Kumar, 26, from Lanka in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and the injured person was Amar Kumar, 25, from Bihar. Amar Kumar’s condition was still critical because he had not yet regained consciousness, said officers. According to the police, both were returning to their home at Ghata village in Sector 54 after meeting up with friends in Delhi.

Inspector Deepak Kumar, Palam Vihar police station’s station house officer, said they were attempting to locate the car that caused the accident. “We are scanning CCTV camera footage from the area to get the car’s registration number,” he said.

Based on a complaint from the security guard, Ankit Singh, a first information report was registered against the unidentified car driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering live or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Palam Vihar police station on Saturday.

