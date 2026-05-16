...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

One teacher per school the reality at 40 primary govt schools in Gurugram

In Gurugram, about 40 primary schools have only one teacher each, amid 1,500 vacancies, impacting education quality and management.

Published on: May 16, 2026 05:30 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

Gurugram

As per the data, there were around 1,500 teaching vacancies across 363 primary and 210 secondary schools in the district, as of March.

Around 40 government primary schools in Gurugram district are functioning with only a single permanent teacher, forcing them to not only handle educational issues, but also double up as an administrator and also handle midday meal arrangements for hundreds of students, according to data made available by the district education department.

As per the data, there were around 1,500 teaching vacancies across 363 primary and 210 secondary schools in the district, as of March.

Education department officials acknowledged the shortage, which was also pointed out in a NITI Aayog report titled “SCHOOL EDUCATION SYSTEM IN INDIA: Temporal Analysis and Policy Roadmap for Quality Enhancement” for the 2024-25 period. The report found that across 23,000 government-run schools, including around 9,569 primary schools in Haryana, there were 7,626 vacancies for teachers.

A teacher from one of the schools, not wishing to be named, said, “My school has around 80 students. Even though there are temporary deputations for two to three months, it does not help in educating the students properly.”

The teacher added that they had to club students from Bal Vatika to Class 5 in one classroom because of staff shortage. “We are only able to take joint classes. We can only cover basic subjects like addition, subtraction and basic recitals for the students. In-depth class-wise coverage of the subjects does not happen,” the teacher said.

In Haryana, government school teachers are recruited through state-level selection processes conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC). Candidates are required to qualify the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) and meet educational criteria prescribed by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) before being appointed to primary, trained graduate and postgraduate teaching posts. The exams happen every year, with the latest being conducted in July 2025.

 
education department gurugram
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Gurugram / One teacher per school the reality at 40 primary govt schools in Gurugram
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.