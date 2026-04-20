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Only 4 of 9 Haryana waste clusters get nod, HSPCB tells NGT

₹52 crore in penalties imposed on ULBs and agencies since 2023 as gaps persist in scientific disposal, enforcement and cluster-level compliance

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 05:25 pm IST
By Abhishek Bhatia
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The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that only four of nine solid waste management clusters covering 87 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the state have obtained required permissions for scientific waste disposal, officials said on Saturday.

Only 4 of 9 Haryana waste clusters get nod, HSPCB tells NGT

In its compliance report filed before the NGT’s principal bench on Friday, the board said a state-level Special Task Force with senior administrative and police officials from all 22 districts has been conducting inspections and imposed penalties of 52.36 crore on 16 urban local bodies and eight private agencies since 2023.

The HSPCB stated that the compliant clusters have adopted door-to-door collection, segregation at source and sustainable disposal. “Sonepat-Panipat cluster and Karnal-Kaithal-Thanesar clusters have obtained authorisation under the Solid Waste Management Rules for the Consent to Operate permissions under the Water and Air Acts … the remaining clusters are currently under the tendering stage,” the response said.

The report highlighted major penalties, including 16.01 crore on Municipal Council, Mandi Dabwali for non-compliance; 9 crore on MC Panchkula for unscientific dumping; 7 crore on the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) for leachate mismanagement and non-processing of legacy waste; 4.21 crore on MC Palwal; and 2.24 crore on the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad for illegal storage of garbage.

A senior HSVP official said, “Investigations will be carried out to find the root cause of dumping on government land.”

 
national green tribunal solid waste management
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