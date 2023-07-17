Orris residents in Gurugram protest against contaminated water

A group of residents of Orris Aster Court, Orris Carnation Residency and Orris Aster Court Premier in Sector 85, held a protest against the supply of contaminated water on Sunday. They said around 150 residents have fallen ill due to stomach ailments in the last 15 to 20 days.

The protesters said that despite repeated complaints to the authorities and the estate management firm, corrective steps have not been taken and some of the residents were hospitalised due to health issues.

The protesters demanded clean potable water from the authorities. “There has been an outbreak of gastrointestinal diseases among residents over the last few days. Hundreds of families are affected by this,” said Ashish Gupta, a resident, who said that multiple families from the society had to seek treatment for diarrhoea.

The residents alleged that they have complained about the issue with the facilities management agency and also the authorities, but no action has been taken.

Priyank Saxena, a resident, said that his family members got ill due to contaminated water supplied to their home by tankers. “My one-year-old daughter is suffering from diarrhoea and my seven-year-old son is also suffering. Both my kids have lost weight due to illness,” he said.

The residents’ welfare association (RWA) said that the three condominiums are part of a single licence colony spanning 29 acres.

Paramvir Bhardwaj, a member of the RWA, alleged that after living in denial for a few weeks, the facilities wing of the society claimed to have cleaned overhead water tanks, but ailments among residents continue unabated.

“The facility wing is pleading helplessness and blaming the contamination on the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) water supply. However, GMDA has claimed no issues with the supply. As of date, residents continue to struggle to find out the root cause of the problem. We seek immediate action from the civic authorities,” Bhardwaj said.

The authorities, meanwhile, swung into action on Sunday, and a team from the health department organised a health camp in the society. Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said that several residents were checked for ailments, particularly waterborne diseases, and they were also briefed about precautionary measures.

“We have taken blood and stool samples from 32 residents and will analyse the test results. Water samples have also been taken and will be tested,” said Dr Yadav.

When asked about the issue of water supply, a GMDA spokesperson said, “We are taking the water samples and will be testing it. In most such cases, the water supplied by the authority does not have quality issues and the problem lies with tanker water”.

The estate manager of the residential complex, however, did not respond to repeated phone calls and messages from HT, seeking a response on the matter.

