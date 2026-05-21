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Over 1,700 illegal shanties razed during DTCP drive in Saraswati Kunj

Authorities said they are identifying people allegedly collecting rent from tenants through organised encroachment activities.

Published on: May 21, 2026 06:35 am IST
By Abhishek Behl
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The enforcement team of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Wednesday demolished over 900 illegal shanties in Saraswati Kunj as part of a three-day drive to clear encroachments from government land, officials said.

Over 1,700 illegal shanties razed during DTCP drive in Saraswati Kunj

DTCP officials said the demolition drive began on Monday, and over 1,700 shanties constructed in violation of rules have been removed so far.

“On Wednesday around 900 illegal shanties were removed and four acres of government land were vacated. The drive was carried out with the support of Gurugram police. The demolition drive has been carried out on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Gurugram, who is also the administrator of the Saraswati Kunj Colony,” said Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement.

During the drive, Madholia said authorities issued warnings against any future attempts to re-encroach upon the land.

“We have also made announcements to make people aware regarding these illegal encroachments. We are also working to identify people who are collecting rent from tenants illegally,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

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