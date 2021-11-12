Over 100 notices issued against encroachers in Manesar

The enforcement wing of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) on Thursday issued notices to over 100 individuals in Manesar and asked them to vacate government land along a 750-metre stretch of a revenue road. MCM officials said that these shop owners have encroached upon government land and the road could not be widened because of this. The department has given the violators a week’s time to remove the encroachments.

This 44-foot-wide road connects Manesar village to Gurugram and was developed and maintained by Public Works Department (PWD) but now has been transferred to MCM. The corporation wanted to expand the road but, during a survey, found that the road was heavily encroached upon.

RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, who also has the charge of Municipal Corporation of Manesar, said that they had received complaints regarding illegal encroachments on the revenue road. “When the team conducted a survey, it found that notices had been issued by another civic agency earlier as well, but residents had not removed the violations. We have to widen the road and need to remove encroachments for this purpose. Either the owners must remove the encroachments themselves or they will be demolished by the department,” he said.

MCM officials said that not only this road, but all revenue roads under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar will be surveyed and a drive will be launched to remove encroachments. “The Municipal Corporation of Manesar is under the development stage and it is important that revenue roads, village roads and municipal land including ponds and common areas are protected from encroachments. These areas play an important role in the future planning of urban infrastructure, amenities and rainwater harvesting,” said Bhath.

MCM officials said that if owners of land and violators don’t remove encroachments from public land then government officials will carry out demolitions and register criminal complaints against repeat offenders.