Over 12 cases of assault, armed robbery reported from Faridabad Road this month

Commuting on Gurugram-Faridabad Road late at night has become unsafe, with over 12 cases of assault, snatching and robbery reported so far this month. The police said that four gangs are suspected to be operating on this stretch, where incidents of carjacking are also reported frequently.

In the latest incident, around 2am on Wednesday, two unidentified men allegedly intercepted a truck and robbed the driver and his co-driver of cash and mobile phones at gunpoint. The police said that the victims were returning to Faridabad after unloading electrical goods in Manesar, when the incident took place.

“When we reached village Ghata near Sector 56, a white i20 car crossed us and intercepted the truck. A man in his late 20s got down, opened the truck door and pulled me out. Before I could understand the situation, another man pulled the co-driver out. They snatched ₹5,000, two mobile phones and assaulted us,” said Brijesh Kumar, a resident of Baharia in Allahabad of Uttar Pradesh, who works as a driver with a logistics transport company in Faridabad.

Kumar said they threatened them with dire consequences and after 10 minutes, they left the spot in their car towards Gurugram. The victims then stopped a passerby and borrowed his mobile phone to call the police control room, police said.

A team from the Sector 56 police station reached the spot, recorded their statements and registered a case under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act on Thursday.

Amit Kumar, the station house officer of Sector 56 police station, said that they were scanning CCTV footage of nearby areas to identify the car’s registration number. “The number shared by the victims belongs to some other make of car. Similar incidents have been reported from this stretch this month and the same car is involved in several crimes. We are investigating and teams have been deployed on the stretch,” he said.