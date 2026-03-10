Over 150 domestic workers protest at Gurugram society after dispute

More than 150 house helps and cleaners blocked both entrances of the Orchid Petals society in Sector 49 on Monday to protest the alleged assault of a colleague by her employer’s wife, following an incident involving a pet dog. The protest began around 7am and continued until about 11.30am, dispersing only after police intervention. Police intervened to clear blocked entrances at Orchid Petals as helpers demanded apology, minimum wages and weekly leave after alleged assault incident. (HT Phhoto)

The victim, Shankari Bari Seth, 33, from Sundarban in West Bengal, alleged that a small dog belonging to her employer in Tower 7 bit her right arm on March 5, police said. “She had complained to the employer’s wife, but she brushed away the matter, citing that no bleeding had taken place. The dog tried to bite me on the leg on the very next day when I hit it to safeguard myself,” Seth told HT, adding that he works for several other families in the society.

Seth alleged that the employer’s wife then assaulted her. “The employer’s wife was enraged, and she had slapped me while I was engaged in the cleaning work inside the bathroom,” she said. She further claimed the employer’s wife later filed a police complaint accusing her of assaulting the dog. “Police asked me not to come to the society, and security guards at the entrance had barred me from entering from March 6, after which the protest took place. I wanted an apology from the wife of my employer,” she said.

Mansi Jana, another participating house help, questioned the treatment of domestic workers. “We have migrated from West Bengal to Gurugram for earning a livelihood, but it doesn’t mean that we will be treated worse than animals,” she said.

Sanjeet Chaudhary, the society administrator, said neither party had approached management. “I was unaware of the incident of the dog bite. Had any of the sides approached the management, we would have resolved it at its root,” he said, adding that a resident cannot bar a house helper unilaterally without any objection from other families where the helper works.

Chaudhary said the protest also raised broader demands. “They demanded a minimum wage of ₹8,000 and four days off every month for every house help. They also demanded that residents should apologise to them in case of misbehaviour,” he said, noting the victim refused to lodge a written complaint.

Sandeep Turan, spokesperson of Gurugram police, said no formal complaint had been received from either side. “All the protestors cleared the two entrances peacefully after police intervention and assurance,” he said.