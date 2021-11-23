Over 1500 temporary shops, hutments removed from HSVP land in Nathupur

Gurugram: The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran on Tuesday demolished around 1500 temporary shops and hutments that were constructed on three acres of prime government land near Golf Course Road in Nathupur. HSVP officials said that four acres of land at the same location would also be cleared on Wednesday and Thursday.

The demolition was carried out amidst strong resistance by the shop owners and residents of hutments constructed on the land, said the authority officials.

Sandeep Lot, junior engineer, HSVP, said that the enforcement team reached the area around 11 am and the occupants were given one hour to remove their belongings but they refused and started a protest. “A team of police, which accompanied the enforcement team, however brought the situation under control after which the earth moving machines were pressed into service and the land was cleared of encroachment,” he said.

Lot said that the encroachers were also issued a warning that if they tried to encroach the government land again, then FIRs would be registered against them.

HSVP officials said that occupants of illegal shops and hutments in the remaining four-acre land have been asked to vacate the area as the land belongs to the authority, which will be cleared of all illegal constructions on Wednesday and Thursday.

The land in Nathupur village, officials said, was acquired in 2009 and compensation was paid to the owners. After clearing the encroachments, the department of town and country planning would be asked to plan for commercial utilization of this valuable land, they added.

For the last few months, the HSVP has embarked on a drive to clear its land from encroachments so that it can be sold for commercial and residential development by private players. The authority has been facing a financial crunch for the last year’s following which it has decided to monetise its assets across the state.

