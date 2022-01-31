Over 28,000 birds found in Sultanpur national park during 2nd statewide bird count

The state wildlife department on Sunday said that more than 28,000 birds of 124 different species were spotted at the Sultanpur national park, during the second statewide bird count.

MS Malik, chief conservator of forests (wildlife), Gurugram circle, said besides Sultanpur park, the bird count was carried out at Bhindawas bird sanctuary and Najafgarh Jheel, and other wetlands in the state.

Malik said, “A total of 28,026 birds of 126 different species were seen only at the Sultanpur park. The count of birds observed at other sites is still being recorded.”

The bird count that began at 9:30am at Sultanpur on Sunday, he said.

Malik said, “Information collated from these counts will help us in planning better wildlife management strategies.”

Some of the bird species observed at Sultanpur park on Sunday include the Greater spotted eagle, Common kestrel, White-tailed lapwing, Black-tailed godwit, among others, officials of the forest department said.

“Over 28,000 birds were spotted at Sultanpur national park during the bird count on Sunday. The focus was on Ramsar sites but the bird count was conducted at all wetlands of the state. Sighting of so many species shows that the habitat is in good shape and this will help us maintain a baseline data,” said Rajesh Chahal, wildlife inspector of Gurugram.

In 2020 winter baseline count, 213 species of birds were observed in Gurugram district.

In August last year, the Sultanpur national park was notified as a Ramsar site--a wetland of international importance notified by the Union ministry of environment. The Bhindawas wildlife sanctuary was also notified as a Ramsar site, making these two the first such sites in Haryana.

Experts said such bird counts are a welcome move as they help create a database which can be used further for enhancing the habitats or wetlands.

Pankaj Gupta, a birder with the Delhi Bird Foundation said, “It is good that such statewide bird counts are being conducted as it helps in creating an official database, which can be used in future for the protection and conservation of wetlands. This year, sighting of birds, such as the Great bittern and Penduline tit in wetlands around Sultanpur is interesting as they are being spotted regularly since the past two months, which is not usual for Delhi-NCR.”

Nikhil Devasar, founder of Delhi Bird Foundation, said, “Sighting of 124 species of birds in just Sultanpur national park is good news. On an average, over 100 different species are sighted during morning bird walks. This is just the number for the protected area, more birds are definitely there in wetlands outside the boundary of the protected area.”

