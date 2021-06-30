Over 50K vaccines to be given in mega drive

Over 50,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines will be administered in the district on Thursday on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day, officials of the health department said. Of these, at least 500 doses of Covishield will be administered at the new vaccination centre set up at the Huda City Centre Metro station that will become functional from Thursday.

At least 1,375,234 vaccine doses have been administered in the district till now. For the mega vaccination drive on Thursday, the district health department has stocked over 60,000 Covishield and 20,000 doses of Covaxin.

“On the occasion of Doctor’s Day, the plan is to administer more than 50,000 doses. Sufficient doses are available to cross the target fixed for the day. It is for the second time that a mega vaccination drive is being held in the district to increase the vaccination coverage before the third wave of Covid-19 hits the city,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer for Gurugram.

On June 21, when the last mega vaccination drive was held, over 100,000 doses of the vaccines were administered in a day, which was the highest single-day count across Haryana.

On Thursday, there will be at least 220 vaccination centres, of which 180 will be set up by the district health department and 40, by private hospitals. At least 160 slots will be available for the first dose of Covishield at each of the sites, while 500 shots of Covaxin will be available at select centres. For the second dose of Covishield, each site will have about 70 slots, while 250 of Covaxin will be made available.

Drive-through vaccinations will also be conducted at two locations, the City Centre Mall on MG Road and Candour Tech Space in Sector 48, where 500 doses of the Covishield vaccine will be administered. At least 250 slots, each, will be available for the first and second shots. Also, a mobile vaccine van will start operations from Thursday to cover slums across the city under the immunisation drive.

For vaccinations at the Huda City Centre Metro station, district immunisation officer Dr MP Singh said that arrangements have been made at the north side food court. “The place has a separate registration area with four data entry operators, a vaccination counter and a waiting area. Even entry and exit points are separate for crowd management at the site,” said Singh.

On Wednesday, as many as 22,335 vaccine shots were given, of which 58% (12, 985) were given at private hospitals while 9,350 were administered at government health centres. As many as 14, 022 beneficiaries were in the 18-45 age bracket, while 7,807 were above 45 years. Besides, 154 healthcare workers and 352 front-line workers also took the vaccine shot.