Over 700 beds likely to be set up by private companies

The district has received a timely boost in health infrastructure, with several automobile companies and real estate developers submitting proposals to set up temporary hospitals, provide medical equipment and create the infrastructure needed to treat the rising number of Covid-19 cases, even as Gurugram recorded 5,042 new infections on Thursday, its highest spike since the outbreak. Officials of the district administration said that over 700 beds, including those with oxygen support and ventilators, are likely to be set up.

The deputy commissioner of Gurugram, Yash Garg, said these facilities are likely to come up in the city in the next two weeks and will be set up under the corporate social responsibility programme. “If all the proposals received by the district administration are realised, then the city is likely to add 700 to 800 temporary beds in the next 15 days,” he said.

The hospitals would be run in partnership with private hospitals, said Garg.

“The process to set up these hospital facilities has already been started and hospitals are being identified to partner with these companies so that patients with mild to moderate symptoms can be treated in these facilities. M3M and Medanta are setting up such a facility, while other companies have also given us proposals. We are also identifying health workers, retired doctors and paramedical staff to be deployed at these facilities,” he said.

Officials privy to the matter said that motorcycle manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has already set up a 100-bed facility in Haridwar and a facility on similar lines, with oxygen and other facilities for Covid-19 patients, is likely to be set up in Gurugram. “They are looking for a centralised location with basic facilities so that a plug and play hospital can be set up at the earliest. We have also proposed to them a Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) banquet hall in Sector 43,” said an official who is familiar with the matter, requesting anonymity.

An official of Hero MotoCorp confirmed the development but declined to comment.

A spokesperson for real estate developer M3M Group said that they will set up a facility in phases, with 200 beds to be set up initially, with oxygen support and other equipment. “We have already started the work and service apartments which are already complete are fitted with health equipment,” the spokesperson said.

Garg, meanwhile, said that they have received a proposal from a city-based developer for setting up a temporary hospital of 150 beds, which will be operated through a tie-up between the developer and a private hospital. “Non-serious patients can be hosted there, while serious patients will be treated at the main hospitals,” he said.

A Manesar-based auto parts company has proposed to set up a hospital and install an oxygen plant, he said. “Land has been identified at Civil Lines where a facility for 100 beds will be created. These will include oxygen beds and ventilators,” he said.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical official, Gurugram, said that 100 additional beds will be added to Civil Hospital in the next seven to ten days, with the help of a private company. “We have identified the land and will receive a proposal from the company in a day or two. The addition of these beds across the city will certainly increase the number of beds and help the patients,” said Yadav.

Jitender Yadav, administrator, HSVP, said that the authority will provide companies that plan to set hospitals in their community centres or buildings with all possible assistance. “We will provide help and support for these facilities where Covid-19 patients will be treated,” said Yadav.

