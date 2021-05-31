Over 8,000 in 18-45 age group walk in for vaccinations

In the first vaccination drive held at government session sites since May 27, 8,217 people aged 18-45 years took their first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, with the district health department allowing direct walk-in on the day. However, vaccinations for the age group will be suspended on Tuesday, as the health department has once again run out of vaccine stock.

This was the highest single-day vaccination for the 18-45 age group, said officials of the health department, even as large crowds were witnessed at government vaccination facilities on Monday.

“The Covid-19 vaccination opened for 18-45 years of people from May 2. It is for the first time the coverage in the 18-above category has been the highest in a single day as no slots were required to be booked on Co-WIN. Based on the availability of vaccines, vaccination for 18 and above will resume. The drive has been suspended for Tuesday,” said Dr MP Singh, district immunisation. officer.

Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer of Gurugram, said, “The vaccination for people aged 18-45 years took place at all health centres, with each centre getting 200 doses. For the first time, people above 18 years were allowed to directly walk in without booking a slot on the Co-WIN. Since we expected a heavy footfall, centres were directed to issue tokens to manage the crowd. Also, police personnel and a volunteer from civil defence organisation were deployed to ensure social distancing.”

Until now, 120,000 doses have been administered to beneficiaries in the 18-45 age group, said officials.

At the Wazirabad urban primary health centre, heavy footfall was seen since early morning. “The entire road (leading to the centre) was blocked as people turned up in large numbers. Police helped us in managing the crowd. To avoid chaos at the site, we collected the names and phone numbers of the 200 vaccine beneficiaries at the time of token distribution. Based on the list, people were called one by one for vaccination,” said Dr Anjum, medical officer, Wazirabad urban primary health centre. The centre achieved its target before 1pm.

Many people, who were unaware of the token system and turned up in the afternoon to take their shot, were asked to leave.

Randheer Kumar, a security guard, who waited at the Sector 31 polyclinic to get the shot, said, “Booking an appointment on Co-WIN was difficult. So, when we were told about getting direct vaccination without registration, we rushed to the vaccination centre. But by the time we reached, tokens were over.”

Dr Neena Ghatwal, the medical officer at Sector 31 polyclinic, said, “More than 300 people gathered by 8am to collect tokens for vaccination. Only 200 people were given tokens on a first-come-first-served basis, while others were asked to leave.”

Due to the expected rush, vaccinations were not held for those aged 45 and above at government facilities. The department, though, has demarcated 20,000 doses for them, which will be administered from Tuesday at 37 centres, including four centres for Covaxin.

Private hospitals administered 423 doses of Covishield and Covaxin as the first dose and 156 as the second dose to those above 45 years, while over 7,334 doses were administered to people in the 18-45 age bracket.

Also, 14 healthcare workers and 10 front-line workers took the vaccine jabs at government and private set-ups on the day. Overall, more than 16,154 people were vaccinated on Tuesday, taking the overall count to 691,640 does.

The vaccination for the 18-45 age group has been suspended multiple times in the last month, with the latest gap from May 27 to Sunday being the longest. Two drive-through facilities with 500 slots, each, for the inoculation of 18-45 years of people were held during these days.